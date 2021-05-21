Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri 102 River at Maryville affecting Nodaway and Andrew Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas 102 River at Rosendale affecting Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 9:01 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.0 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.2 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying farmland and other rural land floods. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Highway 152 floods 0.75 miles west of La Cygne. If Middle Creek is also flooding Highway 152, the only route into or out of la cygne will be the County Road, or 4th Street, leading north from La Cygne. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River La Cygne 25.0 30.0 Fri 9pm 30.0 31.1 30.4