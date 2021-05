Hot Toys has revealed their newest Marvel Studios 1/6 scale figure as Tony Stark is back from Iron Man 2. Unlike the previous Iron Man figures, this one captures Tony Stark suiting up into his Mark V suit just like in the film. Hot Toys captures the likeness of Robert Downey Jr. with this figure as he wears his racing suit. Even in its suit-up mode, the Mark V red and silver Iron Man 2 armor will have an LED effect on its chest and forearms. The figure will allow collectors to capture Iron Man mid-transformation just before he takes on the villainous Whiplash. There is also a deluxe version going that will feature the Iron Man Mark 5 suitcase giving Marvel fans even more amazing poses to capture Tony Stark in.