Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 10:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri 102 River at Maryville affecting Nodaway and Andrew Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas 102 River at Rosendale affecting Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until late Monday morning. * At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 37.3 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 21.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Many roads in the vicinity of Osawatomie are under water. The water also reaches the bottom of the Missouri-Pacific Railroad bridge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 37.3 Fri 9pm 37.2 32.4 21.8