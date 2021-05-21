newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 10:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri 102 River at Maryville affecting Nodaway and Andrew Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas 102 River at Rosendale affecting Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until late Monday morning. * At 9:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 37.3 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 21.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Many roads in the vicinity of Osawatomie are under water. The water also reaches the bottom of the Missouri-Pacific Railroad bridge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 37.3 Fri 9pm 37.2 32.4 21.8

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Lacygne, KS
City
Osawatomie, KS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platte River#Extreme Weather#Trading Post#Fld Obs#Linn Ks Counties#Flood Stage#Linn Ks County#Low Lying Areas#Agency#Severity#Buchanan County#Target Area#Nodaway#Maryville#Cygnes#Rosendale#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Miami County, KSrepublic-online.com

Miami County Time Capsule

J. E. Pollock and Charles T. Kelk rented the Fordyce building two doors east of the Peoples National Bank in Paola. Joseph Grother will give up his lease on the building. Pollock and Kelk will open a modern grocery with new stock and white enamel fixtures. Both men have been on the road many years and are welcoming the opportunity to be in business in town.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.