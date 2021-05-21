NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Washington Capitals aim to tie things up with Boston Bruins in Game 4
Thursday night’s four-game playoff slate was all about theatrics, and plenty of offense. Thirty goals were scored over four games. Friday is a big day for clarification, as the Washington Capitals try to even their series with the Boston Bruins, the Colorado Avalanche look to build a 3-0 lead over the St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes look to do the same against the Nashville Predators. Plus, can the Jets win another one in Edmonton to go up 2-0 heading back to Winnipeg?blackchronicle.com