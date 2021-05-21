NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – Washington Capitals aim to tie things up with Boston Bruins in Game 4

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThursday night’s four-game playoff slate was all about theatrics, and plenty of offense. Thirty goals were scored over four games. Friday is a big day for clarification, as the Washington Capitals try to even their series with the Boston Bruins, the Colorado Avalanche look to build a 3-0 lead over the St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes look to do the same against the Nashville Predators. Plus, can the Jets win another one in Edmonton to go up 2-0 heading back to Winnipeg?

Finally, the NHL Playoffs are underway starting May 15th with the Boston Bruins taking on the Washington Capitals. The Capitals finished second in the Eastern division with 77 points, thanks to winning seven of their last 10 games. Boston finished third in the Eastern division with 73 points and took six of their last 10 games. The regular season matchups between these teams were pretty even . If we can count on one thing in this series, it’s that it will be one you won’t want to miss. Let’s take a look at this Bruins vs Capitals matchup, as well as the NHL betting odds, trends and prediction.