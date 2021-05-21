Letters to the editor: Roy's vote on pregnant workers bill questioned

There has been much talk about ‘insurgency’ since January. It’s time to see what the Constitution says and the history of its ratification by the original 13 states regarding insurgency. The ratification was not easy. As first written, it was recognized as a masterful balancing of the powers of the three branches of government but it left out the source of the power: the people. It was necessary to amend the document by adding the Bill of Rights as those amendments are called. Only when those amendments were added was it possible to secure ratification.