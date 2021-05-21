newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Letters to the editor: Roy's vote on pregnant workers bill questioned

Austin American-Statesman
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Roy, why did you vote against the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act?. This bill prohibits employment practices that discriminate against job applicants or employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Fortunately, 100% of Democrats and 99 of your fellow House Republicans did the decent thing and voted in support of this bill. Even your fellow Texas Republicans, Dan Crenshaw, Michael McCaul and Roger Williams voted for this bill. I hope the Senate also does the right thing and votes for the bill.

