Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Shaved Head After Gaining 20 Lbs. For Movie Role — Before & After Pics

By Samantha Wilson
HollywoodLife
 21 hours ago
Mark Wahlberg revealed a drastic new haircut as he continues to prepare for his role as a boxer turned priest in ‘Father Stu.’ See the before and after pics!. Mark Wahlberg just cranked up his shocking makeover to another level. As the actor, 49, prepares for his new film, Father Stu, he’s now shaved his head. Mark is rocking a buzz cut, when just days ago he had a full head of floppy brunette hair. See the before and after pics below.

