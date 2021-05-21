Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Shaved Head After Gaining 20 Lbs. For Movie Role — Before & After Pics

Wow! Joyner Lucas dropped the video for his song “Zim Zimma” and it didn’t lack any A-List celebrity appearances! We see cameos from Boston legend and movie star Mark Wahlberg, George Lopez who we all have memories of be woken up in the middle of the night by the intro to ‘The George Lopez Show” and music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Love” Combs! Joyner recently talked about his friendship with Wahlberg in an interview with Billboard “Mark Wahlberg is my brother,” he explained. “He’s a Boston native, and he is somebody that is an extremely dope guy. He reached out to me when I dropped “Will” and was like, “Let me get this straight, you couldn’t drop this record called ‘Mark?’” Check out the video below!