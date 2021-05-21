newsbreak-logo
Morris County, NJ

Hope One at Stomp Out Stigma Event: 9am-11am

 21 hours ago

Ur mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff's officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.

Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town: 1:00-3:00pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week t o locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Educationccenterdispatch.com

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Vaccination Center now inoculating 12- to 15-year-olds

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall began vaccinating children aged 12 and up Thursday morning, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use on children younger than 16-years-old.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Officials estimate 900 acres burned in New Jersey wildfire

A wildfire burning in south New Jersey has scorched over 600 acres of land, according to local authorities. Officials initially estimated the fire burned roughly 900 acres but confirmed at least 617 acres of land split between Ocean and Burlington counties so far. The fire was first discovered around 4...
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at First Reformend Church, Boonton: 3pm-5:30pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at Interfaith Food Pantry

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Morris County, NJNew Jersey Globe

NJ Crime Victims’ Law Center backs DeCroce

The New Jersey Crime Victims’ Law Center endorsed Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (R-Parsippany-Troy Hills) Friday. “As a member of the General Assembly, BettyLou has used the voice of her authority in Trenton to lead the cause for Victims’ Rights in New Jersey,” said Richard Pompelio, the group’s executive director. “She has given her time, compassion, and passion for personal justice to advance the rights of survivors of homicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other crimes of violence”
Mendham, NJmendhamtownship.org

Vaccine Expansion, CDC Mask Guidance & More Restrictions Lifted

Thursday morning, sites across New Jersey, including the Morris County Regional Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall, began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to these age groups. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walk-ups are accepted 8:00am - 3:00pm. Appointments can also be made. Learn more at the Morris County website.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at Our Promise 12:30-3:00pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Surrogate releases first ever annual report

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling is proud to announce that she has released the first ever Morris County Surrogate’s Office Annual Report. This Annual Report is being introduced as part of Surrogate Darling’s promise to inform the citizens of Morris County of the functions and...
Warren County, NJwrnjradio.com

St. Luke’s Warren Campus celebrates a century of caring in New Jersey

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is honored to join residents of the greater Phillipsburg area and Warren County, N.J., in celebrating the 100th anniversary of their community hospital on Thursday, May 13th. The story of this cherished institution is one of provider purpose, community support and organizational partnerships.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Commissioners proclaim May 2021 ‘Older Americans Month’

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Board of County Commissioners Wednesday declared May 2021 “Older Americans Month” in Morris County, as Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw and Deputy Directory Deborah Smith presented a special proclamation during the board’s public meeting. Christine Hellyer, Division Director of the Morris County Office on Aging, Disabilities...