Review: Professor Gallon provides a piano jazz tutorial

By STEVEN WINE Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Gallon, “Make Your Move” (Cellar Live) Professor of piano Ray Gallon’s album debut is way overdue. Gallon, a jazz faculty member at the City College of New York, has been a sideman onstage and in studios for more than 30 years in support of such performers as Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Joe Williams and Jane Monheit. On “Make Your Move,” he steps forward as the leader of a crack trio that also includes Kenny Washington on drums and David Wong on bass.

