Review: Professor Gallon provides a piano jazz tutorial

“New ears for new music. New eyes for what is most distant. A new conscience for truths that have hitherto remained unheard.” ~ Nietzsche. In the discipline of Aesthetics, a perennial question is how much education is necessary to appreciate an artwork? If you put a 3 year-old in front of a Picasso, Pollock, Duchamp or Rothko how would it perceive and conceive of those images? What if you told the child that the Picasso was valued at $150 million dollars? And then, what if, over the next twenty years you taught the child the history of art from cave paintings through the Renaissance through Romanticism through Realism through Impression, Cubism, Abstract Expression, etc.? How would twenty years of art history education affect one’s perception, conception and appreciation of a tableau?