Much like all of European history, Eurovision wouldn’t be Eurovision without some bullshit, plague-related drama, and having to reluctantly admit that no matter your feelings about the country itself, Russia has produced yet another absolute banger. This week concluded semi-finals of the European (plus Israel and Australia and whoever else the European Broadcasting Union feels like letting compete any given year) pop competition, with the 20 countries that made it through, along with the five that get to buy their way in, competing on Saturday in the Netherlands for 2021's ultimate bragging rights.