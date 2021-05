KENNEWICK, Wash. — A year ago, we were barely beginning the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that have devastated so many lives in our community. Now, the vaccine is available and accessible throughout Washington and Oregon. While thousands in our community have had at least one dose of the vaccine, many others have not, either because of a lack of access or lack of information about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. That’s why KAPP-KVEW is joining the other Morgan Murphy Media TV stations across the country for a day dedicated to vaccine information.