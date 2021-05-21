newsbreak-logo
Laramie, WY

LHS claims pair of titles on first day of state track and field

By Michael Katz WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 1 day ago
CASPER — Laramie High senior Aidan Morris spent the better part of his high school career chasing Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis. Meet after meet, it seemed like the Bronc junior had just a little more left in the tank.

But on a cloudy Thursday afternoon in Casper, Morris had the vault of his life the final high school track meet of his career.

Talk about going out with a bang.

Morris cleared a career-high 15-foot-6, besting the top-seeded Karajanis in a thrilling Wyoming Class 4A Track and Field State Championships pole vaulting final at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium.

“I’ve been chasing that kid, because he’s so amazing, my whole high school career,” Morris said. “This is my last time around, and my first time winning state. It was just overwhelming.”

Morris, who entered the meet with a cleared height of 14-foot-11, admits that he’s never cleared that height at meet in his life, only reaching the mark in practice rounds. But with a borrowed pole from the host school on Thursday, Morris cleared the mark with relative ease.

It turns out his propensity for going through his own school’s poles finally paid off.

“Finally being able to get a pole that works for me is amazing,” he said with a grin.

After his body met a padded landing under the still standing bar, he stood up and cheered, gathering a huge round of applause from the crowd, which had grown exponentially as the vault heights grew and grew.

When Morris saw Karajanis missed his third and final try at 15-foot-6, he immediately ran to his coaches and embraced them and his family.

After four long years, Morris was finally a state champion.

“I’ve been putting in work my whole four years of track," Morris said. "And finally being able to meet that top notch, that’s your goal, it’s winning state. Being able to do it as a senior just makes it that much more special.”

Morris didn’t have much time to celebrate, as he had to run in the preliminary heats of the 110-meter hurdles immediately after his event finished. But it dawned on him as he warmed up for his race that he had accomplished something rather incredible. Naturally, he qualified for Saturday’s final in the hurdles, too.

“I kind of got the body chills,” Morris said. “It’s a little surreal.”

Morris was not the only champion from LHS on Thursday, as senior Libby Berryhill won her first state title, a victory in the 3,200-meter run. Berryhill won with a time of 11 minutes, 25:02 seconds, nearly 11 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Finley Klinger of Kelly Walsh. She also earned Best of the Best honors, taking the top time in the race in all classifications.

Berryhill made her move toward the front of the pack midway through the race, deciding that she had to create her separation earlier rather than later. On the fourth lap, she created all the distance she needed.

“They're all tough, strong competitors. And when it comes down to it, if they're close, it's going to be an all-out sprint to the finish,” Berryhill said. “As soon as I (made my move), I really hoped I could hold on to it.”

It was a particularly emotional moment for Berryhill, who distinctly remembers running at state as a freshman in the 1,600 and finishing dead last.

In addition to maturing physically, it is her personal mental growth that Berryhill is proudest of. She’s gotten faster, to be sure. But she’s also learned how to be a winner.

“I wasn’t a competitor. … When I was in a race, I’d always give up,” Berryhill said. “The biggest change in the last three years is just being able to put myself through the pain and put myself in a position to actually get there and not pull myself back because it hurts.”

Berryhill’s teammate, junior Ilysa Soule, finished in eighth and took a spot on the podium as well.

The Lady Plainsmen also had a strong showing the 1,600 sprint medley, finishing second in the girls race behind Jackson Hole, who set an all-class state record with a time of 4:11.53. The boys team finished in fifth place.

LHS senior Taylor Gardner qualified for Saturday’s final in the 100 hurdles, finishing third with a time of 16.88 seconds.

After one day of action, the Plainsmen sit in second place in the team standings overall with 14 points. The Lady Plainsmen are in third with 19 points.

