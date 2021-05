LAGRANGE — A LaGrange woman is in jail after police said they found more than a pound of methamphetamine in her home Monday afternoon. The home’s owner, Lindsay E. Grate, 35, of the 300 block of Hillside Drive, LaGrange, was arrested and charged with one count of dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony; possession of more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, another Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.