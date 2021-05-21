newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cybersecurity And The Vaccine Passport: A Dream Ticket Or A Flight Of Fancy?

Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Global Resident Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Proofpoint. The Covid-19 pandemic introduced a wave of challenges for organizations worldwide. In an instant, they had to build and secure vast, remote environments to support home working while users remained isolated from enterprise cybersecurity defenses. Cybercriminals quickly took advantage of this...

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

183K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Cyberattacks#Airlines#Ransomware#Ibm#Dmv#Forbes Technology Council#Vaccine Passport Systems#Fake Vaccine Passports#Cybersecurity Teams#Cyber Risks#Paper Passports#Would Be Travelers#Unsuspecting Travelers#Phishing Campaigns#Customer Privacy#Medical Data#Digital Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
IRS
Related
Public Healthinfosecurity-magazine.com

Security and Privacy Challenges Threaten to Ground Vaccine Passports

Vaccine passports hold one of the keys to getting the travel industry up in the air again, but they are not without privacy and security challenges. Alex Meehan investigates. For as long as there has been technology, there have been competing standards, and it seems that when it comes to the issue of vaccine passports, not much has changed.
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

As masking requirements ease, are vaccine passports going to be in demand?

News that people vaccinated against COVID-19 can take off their masks when indoors could be a shot in the arm for vaccine passports. Thursday’s announcement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means that retailers and restaurants could let vaccinated customers inside without masks — but may first want to see proof of vaccination.
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Vaccination 'passports' Come Into Focus

CastleBranch, the Wilmington-based consumer reporting agency, touts its status as “one of the first companies in the world” to issue a COVID-19 vaccination ID card. The digital pass, which provides proof of vaccination to third parties, allows someone to enter a business, school, concert, sporting event or other site that may require such certification.
Healthsecurityboulevard.com

Healthcare cybersecurity: Our 6-step plan to secure healthcare data

The HIPAA Journal reported that “2020 was the worst ever year for healthcare industry data breaches.” In the US alone, there were 642 reported data breaches in which the number of records stolen exceeded 500, and in total, nearly 29.3 million healthcare records were exposed. Christopher Krebs, former director of...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Privacy Commissioners On Vaccine Passports

Canada’s privacy commissioners and ombuds say privacy should be front and centre as COVID-19 vaccine passports are considered. The federal, provincial and territorial access to information and privacy guardians issued a joint statement earlier this week. Vaccine passports would require people to possibly disclose vaccine status to attend sporting events...
Public HealthReason.com

Vaccine Passports Will Outlast the Pandemic

With support from politicians, businesses, and the public, vaccine passports (formalized proof of health status) appear to be inevitable, at least for travel and for attending large events. But as competing offerings try to accommodate rival priorities and expectations, no single standard is near wide acceptance. In short, vaccine passports appear to be destined to become part of everyday life, but probably only in limited application and after the COVID-19 pandemic that spurred their development is long gone.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Dissecting The Reasons Behind Medical Device Hacking

Founder and CEO of Alpine Security, a Cerberus Sentinel company, Bestselling Author of The Smartest Person in the Room, Ironman, metal fan. Very few industries loom as large in the collective cybersecurity consciousness as the medical device industry does — and with good reason. But the reasons why hackers choose this industry are not always as clear-cut as they seem.
Internetfortworthbusiness.com

Zero-trust security: Assume that everyone and everything on the internet is out to get you – and maybe already has

By Scott Shackelford, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics; Executive Director, Ostrom Workshop; Cybersecurity Program Chair, IU-Bloomington, Indiana University. President Joe Biden’s cybersecurity executive order, signed May 12, 2021, calls for the federal government to adopt a “zero-trust architecture.”. This raises a couple of questions. What is zero-trust security?...
PharmaceuticalsSilicon Republic

UK to begin roll-out of vaccine passport

Proponents of vaccine passports or certificates hope the tech will help reopen economies safely for those who are fully vaccinated. The UK will start rolling out its vaccine passport system in England next week in what will be a major test for reopening an economy with a digital certificate. England’s...
U.S. Politicslc.org

Vaccine Passports Loom While Adverse Reactions Jump

Government agents are rolling out a COVID "vaccine passport," first in New York, then in Las Vegas, Hawaii, California and parts of Alaska. Now every state is under pressure from the Biden administration to launch a worldwide medical passport that will include tracking and tracing!. This is the single greatest...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

Free Marijuana For Covid-19 Vaccines Proves To Be A Popular Perk

With nearly one-third of U.S. adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the most recent data from the CDC, and the number of daily doses being given now headed down, many health officials across the country have turned their attention to those hesitant to get the shot. Some mass vaccination clinics have begun to close, and smaller sites at some unusual locations including strip clubs and crawfish festivals are popping up to take their place.
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Hawaii to begin vaccine passports for travel between islands

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawai'i officials will allow state residents who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip pre-travel testing and quarantine requirements for flights between islands. Hawai'i becomes the second state in the nation after New York to implement a vaccination verification program, state officials said at a...
Cell Phonestravelmole.com

NHS app ready as vaccine passport next week

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will be able to prove their vaccination status during travel to other countries, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says. People in England who travel abroad will be able to use the NHS app from next week during their overseas travels. "The certification, being able to show that you've...
Public Healthshepherdgazette.com

Vaccine Passports and Medical Paternalism

Vaccine passports have been implemented, or are being developed, in a number of countries around the world. In February 2021, Israel introduced its “Green Pass,” which becomes “effective the week after receiving the second dose” of the vaccine and expires after six months. It was followed by China, which launched its digital “International Travel Health Certificate” in March. Subsequently, in April, Denmark implemented its “Coronapas” and Estonia introduced its “VaccineGuard.” Although the United States government recently dismissed the idea of a national vaccine passport, the state of New York has already launched its own “Excelsior Pass,” and several other states are developing similar programs, whereas South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Florida, Texas and Arizona have banned the use of COVID-19 immunity passports within their borders. Other countries have also announced their intentions to launch vaccine passports in the near future, including: the United Kingdom, which will be using an NHS (National Health Service) phone app as its COVID-19 vaccine passport starting on May 17th; and, the European Union, which is planning to “facilitate free movement inside the EU” with its “Digital Green Certificate” as of June.
Healthbloombergtax.com

Vaccine Passports Will Be Key to a Return to Normalcy

Many travel advisories around the world are still restricting entry into countries that are in varying stages of their fight against Covid-19, but there is some good news on the horizon. The European Commission has announced it will allow travelers who have received approved vaccines to move freely between and to the European Union this summer.
Public Healthniagaranow.com

Letter: Vaccine passports seem inevitable

As with the many changes we experienced post 9/11 (removing your shoes passing through airport security, limitations on liquids, 3.4 ounces in a clear plastic zip-top bag), so too we are seeing the beginnings of changes post COVID-19. Last weekend's Vax Live Benefit Concert had an in-person, fully vaccinated audience...