Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald to Cameo in British Remake of ‘Call My Agent!’

Omar Sy devoured America’s brightest, gaudiest television as a young boy growing up in France. “I learned a lot from TV shows from the ’80s, you know?” says the Lupin star, calling from his Paris apartment after a long day of shooting his Netflix series. “I don’t know the title in English, but do you remember Super Jimmy?” Honestly, no, it doesn’t ring a bell. But soon it becomes clear that what Sy is actually saying is Super Jaimie, which…also doesn’t ring a bell. “She had super powers,” he says. “It wasn’t Wonder Woman, but she was a superwoman. And her ex-husband was l’homme qui valait trois milliards, a robot guy who was a superman.” Okay, yes! He means The Bionic Woman, about Jaime Sommers, which was indeed called Super Jaimie in France. “We had, also, the two brothers with their car,” Sy says. “With a girl? Two brothers and a girl.” The Dukes of Hazzard? “Yes, those guys!” He laughs with the relief of a man who is finally being understood.