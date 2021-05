“A-ha The Movie,” a documentary feature on the iconic Norwegian pop band, is set to have its world premiere at Tribeca on June 12. The band’s hit “Take On Me,” accompanied by a pioneering sketch-animation video by Steve Barron, is still one of the most played songs of the last millennium. The documentary follows the band over a period of four years, sharing the full story of how three young men followed their impossible dream of making it big. When “Take On Me” reached number 1 on Billboard in the U.S. in 1985, that dream came true.