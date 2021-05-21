InTempo Mobile App

To enable the remote and mobile workforce in 2021, collaboration apps are a must-have. Mobile collaboration tools have exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to keep teams connected, and keep businesses running. Leading collaboration software makers such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Slack and Cisco Webex all offer mobile versions of their apps with much of the functionality of the desktop versions. Meanwhile, many unified communications firms also offer mobile collaboration apps with features for video and audio calling/conferencing, chat and messaging, screen sharing, file sharing and more. And, makers of leading project/task management apps also offer powerful versions of their software for mobile devices, as well.