Options Technology appoints Jake Beeman for strategy amid Fixnetix acquisition
Options will leverage his expertise after leading Fixnetix, managing real-time data and analytics at Refinitiv, and establishing Pico Trading’s low latency backbone. Options Technology has appointed Jake Beeman as Chief Strategy Officer as he joins as part of the acquisition of Fixnetix from DXC Technology. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Fixnetix, he was responsible for the company’s operations, strategy, and growth.financefeeds.com