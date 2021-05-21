8 escape safely from building fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A fire destroyed a three-unit residential building, and all eight people who lived there escaped without injuries, firefighters said.

The fire began late Thursday in the Nashua building and was brought under control within an hour.

“There was an exposure issue here. The buildings in this area are extremely tight, so that was a concern and then just from a manpower standpoint, being able to cycle the crews and operate appropriately,” Nashua Deputy Fire Chief James Kirk told WMUR-TV of the three-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.