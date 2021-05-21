A Sketch Released of a Hate Crime Suspect in a Subway Attack
New York, NY (77WABC)-The attached NYPD police artist sketch is that of a suspect wanted in connection with a hate crime in the NYC subway system. Around 6:40 pm the evening of Wed. April 28th, police say a 47-year-old woman was walking along the southbound platform at the corner of 2nd Ave. and East Houston St.when she was suddenly assaulted. Her male attacker, without provocation, punched her in the face with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect then fled the location. The woman refused medical attention despite being bruised on her face and head, along with suffering leg pain and lacerations to both of her hands.wabcradio.com