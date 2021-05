Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». After a relatively calm protest last week, members of the “Strike MoMA” campaign returned to the Museum of Modern Art this Friday, May 14, for an impassioned gathering marked by a tense encounter with law enforcement. Drawing a record number of over 300 attendees, the protest centered the human rights of Palestinians and culminated in the arrest of one protester, who was tackled by police. Five members of the International Imagination of Anti-National Anti-Imperialist Feelings (IIAAF), a coalition of activist organizations that have been staging weekly protests against the museum since April 9th, have been permanently banned from MoMA.