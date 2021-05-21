The Net Worth Of Rob Dyrdek And Every ‘Ridiculousness’ Cast Member

Has there ever been a rapper quite like 6ix9ine? The crude, rainbow-haired rapper skyrocketed to fame over the last few years, all while navigating some severe legal situations. Despite his frequent run-ins with the law, 6ix9ine never hesitates to flaunt his wealth to his 23 million followers, sharing pictures to Instagram with huge stacks of cash and neon-colored sports cars. The ups and downs of his career in contrast to the lavish lifestyle he portrays on social media have us wondering: what is 6ix9ine’s net worth? Gossip Cop did some digging to get to the bottom of how much the controversial rapper is really worth in 2021.