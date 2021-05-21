newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Net Worth Of Rob Dyrdek And Every ‘Ridiculousness’ Cast Member

By T Tyler Klingelhoefer
Gossip Cop
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTV has essentially become the Ridiculousness network as of late, constantly running re-runs and new episodes of the admittedly hilarious clip-based comedy show. Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, and Sterling “Steelo” Brim work exceptionally well together and have been on the show since the beginning. But have you ever wondered how much the Ridiculousness cast is worth? We dug a little deeper to find out the facts, and came up with some eye-popping net worths for Dyrdek, West Coast, and Brim.

www.gossipcop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rob Dyrdek
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Steelo Brim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridiculousness#Reality Tv#Clip#Tv Show Videos#Mtv#Sterling#Dyrdek West Coast#Chanel West Coast#Chanel West Coast#Celebrity Net Worth#Young Money Entertainment#Steelo Brim S Net Worth#Dyrdek S Fantasy Factory#Mulholland Estates#Dc#Monster Energy#Celebrity Guests#Episodes#Re Runs#Drama Filled Reality Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesaudacy.com

The cast of 'The Walking Dead' ranked by net worth

As “The Walking Dead” heads into its final season, it’s worth looking back on the decade of “TWD” that has had a huge impact on TV entertainment and the careers of its stars. As some of those actors launch from the series to big new projects and spinoffs proliferate, here...
EconomyNew Haven Register

Rob Dyrdek Has Cracked the Code for Human Efficiency

Rob Dyrdek Has Cracked the Code for Human Efficiency. Beyond all the Ridiculousness, Dyrdek is laser-focused on brand building, human optimization and helping inspire a generation of aspiring entrepreneurs. By Danny Agnew. Rob Dyrdek is not a guy most people would expect to launch into an impassioned and well-informed treatise...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Olivia Munn’s net worth?

OLIVIA Munn has been a shining star in Hollywood since she stepped onto the scene in the early 2000s. Olivia is currently making headlines after it was reported she has a new man in her life. What is Olivia Munn's net worth?. As of 2021, it's been reported that Olivia...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Inside Kendall Jenner’s Star-Studded 818 Tequila Launch Party at Craig’s — See Photos!

Party time! Kendall Jenner hosted a star-studded launch celebration for her new 818 Tequila brand at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Friday, May 21. The supermodel, 25, welcomed A-list guests including Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Drake, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s family friends were also in attendance, including Stephanie Shepherd, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sweet Boy Daniel and Fai Khadra.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

6ix9ine Net Worth: How Rich Is The Controversial Rapper?

Has there ever been a rapper quite like 6ix9ine? The crude, rainbow-haired rapper skyrocketed to fame over the last few years, all while navigating some severe legal situations. Despite his frequent run-ins with the law, 6ix9ine never hesitates to flaunt his wealth to his 23 million followers, sharing pictures to Instagram with huge stacks of cash and neon-colored sports cars. The ups and downs of his career in contrast to the lavish lifestyle he portrays on social media have us wondering: what is 6ix9ine’s net worth? Gossip Cop did some digging to get to the bottom of how much the controversial rapper is really worth in 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Ricky Schroder and what is his net worth?

HOLLYWOOD’s Ricky Schroder is known for being a child actor in the film The Champ. Schroder went on to star in other films and TV series after his debut. Ricky Schroder, 51, is an American actor and film director. Aside from starring in The Champ, Schroder became a regular on...
Theater & DanceNME

BTS return with energetic new dance pop single ‘Butter’

K-pop juggernauts BTS have returned with their brand-new single, ‘Butter’. The song marks the second English-language single from the K-pop boyband, following last year’s ‘Dynamite’. BTS had earlier described ‘Butter’ as a “very summery” song that has a “superstar glow” to it. In the song’s accompanying vibrant music video, the...
Celebritiesphillytrib.com

What's the 411?

We remember comic legend Paul Mooney. Mooney wrote for Richard Pryor as well as the TV shows “Sanford and Son”, “In Living Color” and “The Chappelle Show”. Mooney suffered a heart attack and at the time of his death he was battling dementia. He was 79 years old. The trailer...
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Issa Rae and what is her net worth?

ISSA Rae is a young bright star in Hollywood who acts, directs, produces, and writes. Rae, HBO Max, and Miramax are reviving the critically acclaimed docu-series Project Greenlight about talented female filmmakers. Who is Issa Rae?. Jo-Issa Rae Diop, known as Issa Rae, is an American actress, writer, and producer.
CelebritiesCBS 46

Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco again

(CNN) -- Seth Rogen says he has no current plans to work with his former collaborator James Franco, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, the 39-year-old actor revealed that his personal and professional relationship with Franco had been affected by the accusations made against the latter in 2014 and again in 2018.
TV & VideosKTVZ

Elon Musk is an odd choice for SNL host. Here’s why he was picked

“Saturday Night Live” has made some odd host picks over its history. The long-running NBC variety show’s Studio 8H stage has been graced by the likes of Ralph Nader, Steve Forbes, Rudy Giuliani, George Steinbrenner and, famously, Donald Trump. That off-kilter tradition continues Saturday when Elon Musk, the eccentric tech...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

John Oliver Enlists Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson to Explain Black Hair (Video)

John Oliver had an unusual focus on this week’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” — Black hair. While Oliver acknowledged at the top of the show that he’s not the most ideal candidate to talk about the hairstyles of people of color, since he looks “like I still go to an old-timey barber named Valentino and ask for ‘the tidy Liza Minelli,'” — but the HBO host said he felt it was something important to talk about.
CelebritiesPopculture

John Mulaney Reportedly Dating 'X-Men' Actress Amid Divorce Decision

Comedian John Mulaney is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn. Earlier this week, Mulaney confirmed he was seeking a divorce from his wife of six years, artist Anna Marie Tendler. The major change in his life came just months after he finished rehab treatment. Mulaney is best known for working on Saturday Night Live and his acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials.