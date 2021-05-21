Low snow pack and drought could lead to busy fire season in Idaho
Observers say low snowpack in the mountains and drought conditions in many areas could lead to an above average wildfire season in Idaho this year. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 84 percent of the West is experiencing some form of drought. Nearly half of Idaho has some level of drought, according to a May 1st report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. California, Nevada, Utah and Oregon are experiencing some level of drought across the entirety of the states.www.koze.com