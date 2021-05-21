Idaho Supreme Court modifies COVID guidelines

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF OTSEGO DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, V. WILLIAM HENRY SCHEID, III, IF LIVING, AND IF SHE/HE BE DEAD, ET. AL. NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 07, 2020, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Otsego , wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and WILLIAM HENRY SCHEID, III, IF LIVING, AND IF SHE/HE BE DEAD, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING 197 MAIN STREET, FRONT ENTRANCE, COOPERSTOWN, NY, on June 10, 2021 at 10:00AM, premises known as 781 COUNTY HIGHWAY 26, FLY CREEK, NY 13337: Section 114.9, Block 1, Lot 15: ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH THE BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON ERECTED, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN AND COUNTY OF OTSEGO, STATE OF NEW YORK, Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # EF2019-166. Brandon Parshall, Esq. - Referee. Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane&Partners, PLLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff. All foreclosure sales will be conducted in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines including, but not limited to, social distancing and mask wearing. *LOCATION OF SALE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAY OF IN ACCORDANCE WITH COURT/CLERK DIRECTIVES.