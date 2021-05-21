newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Idaho Supreme Court modifies COVID guidelines

koze.com
 21 hours ago

The Idaho Supreme Court will allow judges to decide on a case-by-case basis whether proceedings in their courtrooms will be held in person, unless the administrative judge in their district directs otherwise. The new directive was announced Thursday and take effect immediately. According to a news release, social distancing is...

www.koze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jury Trials#Social Distancing#District Court#Covid#The Idaho Supreme Court#Guidelines#Grand Jury Proceedings#Courthouses#Prospective Jurors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & Courtstncourts.gov

Supreme Court Issues Order Further Lifting COVID-Related Restrictions on Court Proceedings

The Tennessee Supreme Court today issued an Order that will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Today’s Order reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from six to three feet; lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect; and lifts the facial coverings requirement. The Order provides judicial districts and judges discretion to require courtroom capacity limits as health and safety conditions necessitate. The Order also still encourages facial coverings in compliance with CDC guidelines and allows any person to wear a facial covering. Finally, the Order encourages courts to continue to use alternative means to in-person hearings, including video and teleconferences.
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF ...

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF OTSEGO DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, V. WILLIAM HENRY SCHEID, III, IF LIVING, AND IF SHE/HE BE DEAD, ET. AL. NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 07, 2020, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Otsego , wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and WILLIAM HENRY SCHEID, III, IF LIVING, AND IF SHE/HE BE DEAD, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING 197 MAIN STREET, FRONT ENTRANCE, COOPERSTOWN, NY, on June 10, 2021 at 10:00AM, premises known as 781 COUNTY HIGHWAY 26, FLY CREEK, NY 13337: Section 114.9, Block 1, Lot 15: ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH THE BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON ERECTED, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN AND COUNTY OF OTSEGO, STATE OF NEW YORK, Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # EF2019-166. Brandon Parshall, Esq. - Referee. Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane&Partners, PLLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff. All foreclosure sales will be conducted in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines including, but not limited to, social distancing and mask wearing. *LOCATION OF SALE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAY OF IN ACCORDANCE WITH COURT/CLERK DIRECTIVES.
PoliticsArgus Observer Online

Lawsuit filed to overturn new initiative laws as unconstitutional

BOISE — Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution have filed suit in the Idaho Supreme Court to declare SB 1110, sharply increasing the hurdles to qualify any voter initiative or referendum for the Idaho ballot, unconstitutional. The lawsuit also seeks to overturn a 2020...
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Arizona Supreme Court Justice visits

Justice James Beene of the Arizona Supreme Court traveled to Globe to visit the Gila County Superior Court and the Globe Justice Court May 10. The purpose of Beene’s visit was to observe the courts in action, see how Gila County’s courts are moving forward as the pandemic-related restrictions loosen, and offer any assistance.
U.S. PoliticsSidney Herald

Montana AG defends attorneys' statements in letter to Supreme Court

The Montana Attorney General on Wednesday issued a letter defending his attorneys after the state Supreme Court's characterization of language used by his office during the escalating battle with the judiciary. Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, said in the letter his lieutenant Kris Hansen and general counsel Derek Oestreicher...
Public Healthwhdh.com

Petitioners seek U.S. Supreme Court review of Baker’s COVID-19 orders

Gov. Charlie Charlie Baker is less than three months away from lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, but critics who believe the Republican governor overstepped his authority are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare Baker’s actions to date a violation of the Constitution. The plaintiffs unsuccessfully sued Baker last summer...
Congress & CourtsKingsport Times-News

Tennessee Supreme Court eases courtroom COVID restrictions

When the COVID pandemic shuttered nearly every aspect of American life last year, there was one sector that couldn’t put everything on hold: the criminal justice system. The Tennessee Supreme Court, over the course of a year, has issued numerous directives to local judges to create a plan that would allow courts to operate on a limited basis while protecting the rights of people charged with crimes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Senator Greg Hertz Responds to Montana Supreme Court Decision

The Montana Supreme Court has denied the Montana Legislature’s effort to disqualify the Supreme Court Justices, stating that ‘were the Court to succumb to the Legislature’s request and evade our responsibilities and 16 obligations as a Court, we are convinced that public confidence in our integrity, honesty, leadership, and ability to function as the highest court of this State would be compromised.’
Boise, IDboisestatepublicradio.org

More Idaho Cities Ditch Mask Mandates After New CDC Guidelines

Idaho cities that had mask mandates are starting to repeal them since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most indoor or outdoor settings. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean got rid of the city’s mask mandate and gathering limit on...
U.S. PoliticsState Gazette

TN Supreme Court issues order modifying capacity, distancing and facial covering requirements

On May 15, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order modifying the requirements referring to capacity, distancing and facial coverings. The modifications included a reduction in the required distance between persons in the courtroom from 6 feet to 3 feet, the removal of courtroom capacity limits, and the lifting of the facial covering requirement (though continued use of facial coverings in compliance with current CDC guidelines is strongly encouraged).