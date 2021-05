Governor Newsom wants to spend billions to help small businesses struggling with pandemic-related issues. Newsom’s plan is part of his California Comeback initiatives designed to speed the economic recovery in the state, in which some businesses could see direct cash payments of up to $25,000. The governor also wants the film industry to start making more movies and TV shows in California, proposing increasing tax credits so Hollywood productions won’t set up shop in Georgia. Business leaders are generally upbeat about the plan, however, the legislature has to approve it as part of the routine budget process.