newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nacogdoches County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 16.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 15 feet, Minor lowland flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
City
Rusk, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Cars
City
Cushing, TX
County
Rusk County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Rusk County, TX
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#East River#Flood Stage#Severity#Caution#Target Area#Deaths#Necessary Precautions#Riverbanks#Moderate Certainty#Vehicles#Drive#Shv#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Harrison County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harrison; Panola; Rusk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND NORTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tatum, or 13 miles northwest of Carthage, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Beckville, Elysian Fields, Scottsville and Darco.
Rusk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rusk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN HARRISON NORTHWESTERN PANOLA...NORTHEASTERN RUSK AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Texas.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES AND ANGELINA COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pollok to near Chester. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Huntington, Melrose, Woden, Etoile, Martinsville, Zavalla, Shawnee, Redland, Homer and Dolan. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUSK AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallsville, or near Longview, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Hallsville, Lakeport, Easton, Nesbitt, Chalk Hill, Monroe, Oak Hill and Stewart. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK SOUTHWESTERN GREGG AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Rusk, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Berryville, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle, New Summerfield and Noonday.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nacogdoches; San Augustine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woden, or 16 miles southeast of Nacogdoches, moving southeast at 15 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was indicated over Northwest Angelina County, which will move northeast into Southern Nacogdoches County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nacogdoches, Woden, Martinsville, Melrose, Chireno and Denning. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Nacogdoches County, TXKLTV

Creeks rushing, 30 roads still closed following heavy rains in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creeks in Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County are subsiding, but still rushing after heavy rains. Nacogdoches County Road Administrator Doyle Williams reported this morning about 30 roads still closed due to water or trees over the road. At a 6:20 a.m. report from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office the following roads are closed after yesterday’s thunderstorm: