How Less ‘Sweet’ French Films Inspired ‘Master of None: Moments in Love’
It’s been four years since fans of Netflix’s Master of None last saw Lena Waithe‘s Denise and a lot has changed in that time. In Master of None: Moments in Love, a third season spinoff, the focus shifts from Aziz Ansari‘s Dev to land directly on Denise and her relationship with Naomi Ackie‘s new character Alicia. With the ups and downs of their marriage, viewers are exposed to the roller coaster nature of romance.www.tvinsider.com