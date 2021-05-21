newsbreak-logo
'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji reflects after final table read

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 21 hours ago
Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly Carter on "Insecure," attended a final table read for the show's series finale. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Insecure star Yvonne Orji was feeling emotional after the show's final table read.

The 37-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram Thursday after attending a final table read for the series finale.

Orji shared a photo featuring her name tag and a glimpse of the finale script.

"The final episode. Deng. This really is good-bye. I'mo miss y'all. @insecurehbo," she captioned the post.

Insecure creator and star Issa Rae also shared photos from the table read, including a picture of herself and Orji.

On Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Orji said the mood on set had gotten emotional.

"Today it did, because we actually had our final table read. There might have been some thug tears shed," the actress said.

"But prior to today, Iss and I would be on each other's sets -- our apartment sets -- and we'd be like, 'I'm taking that when we wrap.' 'No, no, no, I want that from your apartment.' And so we're, like, calling dibs," she added.

Orji and Rae play best friends Molly Carter and Issa Dee on Insecure. The series co-stars Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell and Amanda Seales.

Insecure will end with its fifth and final season on HBO.

