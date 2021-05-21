Why Starlight's Costume In The Boys Makes No Sense

If you thought raising kids would be easier if only you were a superhero, think again. Jupiter's Legacy, Netflix's newest No. 1 streaming show, embarks on the ambitious journey of unraveling the origin story of the world's first superheroes—and their relationships with their kids. Based on the comics by Scottish writer Mark Millar (Kick-Ass), the show stars Josh Duhamel as the Utopian, a powerful Superman-like figure, as he tries to prepare his children and their contemporaries to take up the mantle of fighting bad guys and keeping his strict moral code. The goal? Save the world, but keep your tactics fair, just, and polite.