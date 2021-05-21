newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking NFL's top 10 defenses for 2021: Hail to the Football Team, with Bucs and Browns not far behind

By Jared Dubin
CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've spent a lot of time this offseason talking about offenses. But enough of that. Now, it's time to move to the other side of the ball. Because while offense has a greater effect on overall team performance -- and is more consistent year over year -- than defense, you still need to put up some resistance in order to actually win football games. Rather than go through every team from 32-1 on this side of the ball like we did on offense, however, we're going to reveal our top 10 defenses here, and then debut a list of teams from outside that group that have the best chance to crash the party as the best defense in football.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Bucs#Nfl Football#The Football Team#Football Outsiders#Rock Ya Sin#Indy#Dvoa#Bengals#Chargers#Lions#Panthers#University Of Miami#Calais Campbell#Miami Dolphins Here#New Orleans Saints#Defense#Pass Rushers#Ranking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top 25 tight ends heading into the 2021 NFL season

Former NFL and college scout Matt Williamson details the top 25 tight ends heading into the 2021 NFL season. Who sits atop the throne?. Tight ends in the NFL come in various forms. Some can block, some can catch — unicorns can do both. Elite tight ends are scarce. Yet, some of the very best at the position are on championship-caliber teams, showcasing how important tight ends are to building a contender. So who are the top tight ends in the NFL heading into the 2021 season?
NFLbrownsnation.com

Forbes Ranks Browns Among Most Valuable Teams In The World

The Cleveland Browns are a valuable commodity. Lifelong fans have felt this way for years, in good times and bad. However, the Browns recently ranked among Forbes Top 50 sports teams in the world. Where Do The Browns Rank?. The Browns come in at number 50 valued at $2.35 billion.
NFLBradenton Herald

Saints adding OL Murphy, DL Neal and LB Poling

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to contract terms with offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, rookie defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal and linebacker Quentin Poling, general manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Murphy is a three-year NFL veteran out of Stanford who was a 2016 sixth-round draft choice of the...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Trill Williams: Claimed by Miami

The Dolphins claimed Williams (undisclosed) off waivers Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Williams was waived by the Saints with a failed physical designation Friday. New Orleans reportedly had paperwork prepared to re-sign him, but the Dolphins' waiver claim preempted those plans. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse notched 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and three scores in his collegiate career.
NFLBradenton Herald

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Deja Vu Start to the Miami Dolphins 2021 Season

The NFL schedules were released last week, and I’m not into all of the schedule breakdown shows; I feel it’s a waste of my time. I feel this way because, as fans, we know who our teams play well before the schedules come out, unlike years ago, so there are no surprises. Like all Miami Dolphins fans, I was excited to see who they open the season again, and I felt I was reading last year’s schedule because, like last year, the Dolphins open on the road against the New England Patriots and then have the home opener against the Buffalo Bills talk about Deja Vo all over again.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Recovering from surgery

Roberts declined to say Monday whether he will fully recover from his recent knee surgery by Week 1, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Roberts' recovery timetable remains undisclosed. He appears to have undergone offseason surgery to address the injury that caused him to be carted off the field during Miami's regular-season finale in 2020. When healthy Roberts will play a rotational role in the Dolphins' linebacker corps.
NFLsemoball.com

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLYardbarker

PFF Ranks Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt In Top 10 Heading Into 2021

Pro Football Focus recently released a list of the best running backs heading into the 2021 season. This is a position where the top 10 players seem to change from year-to-year. That being said, the Cleveland Browns have two of the top 10 running backs, according to the PFF. Both...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLlindyssports.com

Reports: S Bobby McCain agrees to one-year deal with WFT

The Washington Football team is on the verge of signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple outlets. McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins on May 6 and visited Washington on Monday. Washington was in the market for safety help as Landon...
NFLCBS Sports

Saints' Ken Crawley: Re-ups with Saints

New Orleans re-signed Crawley on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Crawley has appeared in seven games with the Saints over the last two seasons, normally contributing on special teams and occasionally handling depth snaps on defense. He'll compete for a reserve role again this offseason.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):