Ranking NFL's top 10 defenses for 2021: Hail to the Football Team, with Bucs and Browns not far behind
We've spent a lot of time this offseason talking about offenses. But enough of that. Now, it's time to move to the other side of the ball. Because while offense has a greater effect on overall team performance -- and is more consistent year over year -- than defense, you still need to put up some resistance in order to actually win football games. Rather than go through every team from 32-1 on this side of the ball like we did on offense, however, we're going to reveal our top 10 defenses here, and then debut a list of teams from outside that group that have the best chance to crash the party as the best defense in football.www.cbssports.com