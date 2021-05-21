newsbreak-logo
Trump Takes a Hatchet to ‘Weak Republican Leadership’ in Wild OAN Interview: ‘McConnell is Hopeless’

By Joe DePaolo
mediaite.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that they have done his bidding in recent days by spearheading opposition to the bipartisan 1/6 commission, former President Donald Trump seems to have little use for current Republican leadership in Congress — particularly Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In an off-the-wall interview on OAN which...

