Associate Vice-Chancellor, Pieter A.P. DeHart congratulates graduating students on their upcoming commencement and final semester. Video transcript: Greetings and congratulations to all our graduating graduate students! As we near the end of this semester, I want to extend my sincerest thanks and appreciation to the supportive faculty, staff, family, friends, and partners of our graduate students. Your flexibility and understanding have allowed for our students to persevere and succeed through a multitude of challenges. To our graduate students, I want to commend you for your work and commitment that has now led to this outstanding achievement. On behalf of myself and our team in the office of graduate studies, it has been a privilege and distinct pleasure to work so closely with each of you over the years, and we wish you a resounding success as you complete this milestone and move onto the next stages of your journey. Congratulations graduates, and go Phoenix!