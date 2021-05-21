How will Kyrie Irving react to finally facing Celtics fans?
Kyrie Irving has made it two full years without playing a game at TD Garden in front of fans. That will change next week. Irving's Nets will face the Boston Celtics in a first-round NBA playoff series that begins Saturday in Brooklyn. The 29-year-old has played two games in Boston (one preseason and one regular-season) since leaving the C's to sign with the Nets in the summer of 2019. But Game 3 next Friday will be his first at the Garden with fans in attendance.www.nbcsports.com