NBA

How will Kyrie Irving react to finally facing Celtics fans?

NBC Sports
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving has made it two full years without playing a game at TD Garden in front of fans. That will change next week. Irving's Nets will face the Boston Celtics in a first-round NBA playoff series that begins Saturday in Brooklyn. The 29-year-old has played two games in Boston (one preseason and one regular-season) since leaving the C's to sign with the Nets in the summer of 2019. But Game 3 next Friday will be his first at the Garden with fans in attendance.

www.nbcsports.com
