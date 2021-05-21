newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees trade rumors: Rangers and Yanks discussing deal for veteran Delino DeShields Jr., per report

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are discussing a trade involving outfielder Delino DeShields Jr., according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. DeShields, 28, rejoined the Rangers organization in February on a minor-league contract. So far this season, he's batted .412/.500/.706 with two home runs and a stolen base in nine games for Texas' Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock. For his career, he's appeared in 576 big-league games while hitting .246/.326/.340 (76 OPS+) and accumulating 4.9 Wins Above Replacement. At the risk of stating the obvious, DeShields contributes most of his value by stealing bases (109 on 140 attempts) and playing a good outfield.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Delino Deshields
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Khris Davis
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Ryan Lamarre
Person
Delino Deshields Jr.
Person
Miguel Andújar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#The New York Yankees#Triple A#The Boston Red Sox#American League East#Athletic#Veteran#Bases#Cleveland#Teammates#Non Contenders#Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

NBA rumors: Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore close deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports “Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore have reached agreement to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rodriguez and Lore are expected to sign formal paperwork shortly, and sources say A-Rod and Lore are equal, 50-50 partners in the purchase.”
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Called up by Yanks

Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The 26-year-old will join the Yankees just after the start of the minor-league season with Luke Voit (knee) and Rougned Odor (knee) on the injured list while Gio Urshela (knee) and Aaron Hicks (leg) battle more minor injuries. Andujar was set to get reps at first base, third base and left field in the minors, and he could see some playing time early on with the team banged up.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees-Trevor Story trade less likely than ever despite ESPN rumors

With a bevy of high-priced shortstops available this offseason, the New York Yankees are doubtlessly going to take their evaluation process of Gleyber Torres very seriously in 2021. Thus far, it’s been a mixed bag, with the defense trending very much upward since the season’s catastrophic first week, and the...
MLBLone Star Ball

Rangers trade Butera to Angels

The Texas Rangers have traded catcher Drew Butera to the Anaheim Angels for cash considerations, the team announced today. Butera, 37, spent a brief time with the Angels in 2015 — they are one of five clubs he has spent time in the majors with. Butera signed a minor league deal with Texas in the offseason and was seen as a potential backup option for Jose Trevino, though the acquisition of Jonah Heim made Butera the third catcher. Though technically on the Round Rock roster, Butera has spent the year on the Rangers’ taxi squad, one of five players traveling to road games who could be activated should the team need to make a move.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees coaches dealing with ‘COVID-related issue,’ report says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Yankees coach and several members of the team’s staff were seen wearing face masks before Tuesday’s game at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. It was following a report...
Sportswtaw.com

Rangers Unable to Hold on to Early Lead Against Yanks

Nothing doing for the Texas Rangers Tuesday night, as they fell to the New York Yankees, 7-4. New York used a five-run fourth to help catapult itself to the win. Former Ranger Rougned Odor also collected two hits in his first game back in Arlington. Game 3 of the series...
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Delino DeShields makes case for being in MLB. It just may not be with Texas Rangers.

Move over, Rougned Odor. Another former Texas Rangers player, now suiting up for the New York Yankees, was scheduled to return Wednesday night to Globe Life Field. It was right-hander Corey Kluber, the two-time American League Cy Young winner who lasted all of one inning in his only season with the Rangers in 2020. He tore shoulder muscle in his first start since May 2019, and never returned.
MLBFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas Rangers no-hit again in 2021. This time was by former teammate Corey Kluber.

In the Year of the No-Hitter, the Texas Rangers have been no-hit twice in the season’s first seven weeks. They were held without a hit again Wednesday night in a 2-0 loss by New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber, who lasted only one inning last season in his only season with the Rangers before injuring his shoulder.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Yankees to take on Rangers on the road

New York Yankees (23-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (19-25, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Rangers: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. The Rangers are 10-11...
MLBESPN

Germán, Urshela, Judge lift Yanks over Rangers 2-0

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Domingo Germán pitched seven scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees followed Corey KJuber's no-hitter by beating the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Thursday. New York won its sixth straight series and at...
MLBdarnews.com

German strong following Kluber, Yanks shut out Rangers again

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Domingo German followed Corey Kluber's no-hitter with seven more scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Thursday. New York won its sixth straight series and at...
NBACBS Sports

Kyle Lowry free agency rumors: Knicks to pursue veteran guard this offseason, per report

When the New York Knicks have been linked to star guards in the recent past, it has largely been through potential trades. The idea of pursuing a big name like Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook was to help give the franchise some sorely-needed credibility for future star pursuits. Well, with the Knicks at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference and Julius Randle dominating in his first All-Star season, that credibility has now been restored. That will allow the Knicks to realistically pitch star free agents on coming to New York, and according to SNY's Ian Begley, they have their eye on a veteran they know quite well.