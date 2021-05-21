Yankees trade rumors: Rangers and Yanks discussing deal for veteran Delino DeShields Jr., per report
The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are discussing a trade involving outfielder Delino DeShields Jr., according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. DeShields, 28, rejoined the Rangers organization in February on a minor-league contract. So far this season, he's batted .412/.500/.706 with two home runs and a stolen base in nine games for Texas' Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock. For his career, he's appeared in 576 big-league games while hitting .246/.326/.340 (76 OPS+) and accumulating 4.9 Wins Above Replacement. At the risk of stating the obvious, DeShields contributes most of his value by stealing bases (109 on 140 attempts) and playing a good outfield.www.cbssports.com