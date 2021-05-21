Yankees trade rumors: Rangers and Yanks discussing deal for veteran Delino DeShields Jr., per report

The Texas Rangers have traded catcher Drew Butera to the Anaheim Angels for cash considerations, the team announced today. Butera, 37, spent a brief time with the Angels in 2015 — they are one of five clubs he has spent time in the majors with. Butera signed a minor league deal with Texas in the offseason and was seen as a potential backup option for Jose Trevino, though the acquisition of Jonah Heim made Butera the third catcher. Though technically on the Round Rock roster, Butera has spent the year on the Rangers’ taxi squad, one of five players traveling to road games who could be activated should the team need to make a move.