Everyone needs to calm down about this Diana controversy

Everyone needs to calm down about the BBC / Diana controversy. It is getting out of hand. We are now being told that Martin Bashir did not only deceive Princess Diana in order to score that explosive Panorama interview in 1995, but also that his wicked ways intensified her paranoia and possibly even contributed to her death in Paris two years later. Journalists like Bashir have blood on their hands, columnists cry. Senior royals are openly, angrily denouncing the BBC and the broader ‘toxic’ culture of the media. We need to confront the ‘culture of exploitation and unethical practices’ in modern journalism, decrees Prince Harry from California. Prince William insists the Panorama interview should never be shown again. A royal calling for the erasure of a piece of journalism? What century is this?