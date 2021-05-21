newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Everyone needs to calm down about this Diana controversy

By Brendan O'Neill
Spiked
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone needs to calm down about the BBC / Diana controversy. It is getting out of hand. We are now being told that Martin Bashir did not only deceive Princess Diana in order to score that explosive Panorama interview in 1995, but also that his wicked ways intensified her paranoia and possibly even contributed to her death in Paris two years later. Journalists like Bashir have blood on their hands, columnists cry. Senior royals are openly, angrily denouncing the BBC and the broader ‘toxic’ culture of the media. We need to confront the ‘culture of exploitation and unethical practices’ in modern journalism, decrees Prince Harry from California. Prince William insists the Panorama interview should never be shown again. A royal calling for the erasure of a piece of journalism? What century is this?

www.spiked-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#British Royal Family#Political Controversy#Queen#Panorama#Beeb#The Cult Of Diana#House Of Windsor#Deceive Princess Diana#Truth#Royal Life#Wicked#Lord Dyson#King#Journalistic Deception#War#Press Freedom#Justice#Traditionalism#Bbc Bosses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
World
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William, Prince Harry are faced with grief after Martin Bashir’s ‘deceitful’ Diana interview: author

EXCLUSIVE: The recent discovery of Princess Diana’s controversial interview with Martin Bashir in 1995 has brought painful flashbacks for her children. On Thursday, The Telegraph reported that the journalist used "deceitful behavior" to secure his televised tell-all with the Princess of Wales. The 127-page report, released by former High Court Judge Lord Dyson, concluded that Bashir "deceived and induced" Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, into securing the interview for Panorama.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.
Designers & Collectionsthevintagenews.com

Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress To Go On Display

Even though it has been over 20 years since Diana, Princess of Wales was involved in a fatal car crash, she is still a figure who can dominate the headlines. Now, Princess Diana’s wedding dress, which was chosen as one of the Most Influential British Royal Wedding Dress of All Time by Time magazine in 2018, will go on display at a new exhibition in London.
Worlddigitalspy.com

Princess Diana interview probe to find BBC’s Martin Bashir guilty of deceit

The six month probe into the Princess Diana Panorama interview will be out tomorrow. Judge Lord Dyson was asked by the BBC to carry out an investigation, with encouragement from Diana's sons William and Harry. Thursday’s Telegraph says Dyson found reporter Martin Bashir guilty of deceit and that he breached BBC guidelines in securing her interview.
CelebritiesBeaumont Enterprise

The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

LONDON (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Prince Harry Speaks Out Following Inquiry Into Princess Diana’s BBC Interview

Prince Harry is speaking out after an official inquiry confirmed that BBC’s Martin Bashir used deceitful tactics to secure his interview with Princess Diana in 1995. The inquiry confirmed that Bashir breached BBC’s editorial guidelines by creating false bank statements to coerce and manipulate Diana into confirming an interview. “Our...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWeek

BBC apologizes over famous Princess Diana interview secured using 'deceitful' methods

The BBC is publicly apologizing over a famous interview with Princess Diana that an independent inquiry has concluded was secured using "deceitful" methods. A report released on Thursday found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir showed fake bank statements to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana" in 1995, CNN reports.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Martin Bashir quits the BBC amid investigation into Diana interview

Martin Bashir has quit the BBC on health grounds amid an investigation into his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The veteran journalist, who was the BBC News religion editor, has been seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s deputy director of news, said in a...
Worldbuzzfeednews.com

We Just Learned New Details About That Explosive Princess Diana Interview

An independent inquiry has found that the BBC "fell short of its high standards of integrity and transparency" and reporter Martin Bashir acted in a "deceitful" manner to secure his explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. The famous Panorama interview was the first time a member of the royal family...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Martin Bashir quits BBC

Veteran journalist Martin Bashir has quit his role as BBC's religion editor and left the corporation. Martin Bashir has quit the BBC. The 58-year-old journalist and news anchor has decided to step down from the broadcaster due to ongoing health issues. Martin was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and also...