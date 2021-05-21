Five Ways To Take A More Holistic Approach To Paid Search
CEO and Founder of Sosemo, an award-winning digital marketing agency that specializes in search marketing and paid social media marketing. Paid search marketing, also known as pay-per-click (PPC) or search engine marketing (SEM), has been a staple digital marketing channel for many years due to its potential efficiency, scalability and numerous targeting options. SEM can reach specific audiences with keyword targeting, collect mountains of data with various platforms and increase online visibility within search engines using channel-specific tools. However, no matter how capable a process might be, there are always ways to improve upon it with unique and novel strategies.www.forbes.com