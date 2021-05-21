Five Ways To Take A More Holistic Approach To Paid Search

Patty Crabtree, a seasoned remote work consultant with decades of experience, recently gave me her take on the hoped-for return to normal. “Normal is such a disempowering word,” says Crabtree. “The word normal takes away from the opportunity and encourages things to go back to the same. But a return to normal is just an illusion, as our world has changed. With all the opportunities that have occurred, why would someone want to go back to the way things were when there is a possibility of something better?”