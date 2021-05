Value stocks are making a comeback. Before the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout most of 2020, growth stocks had been the investment darling. However, towards the end of 2020, optimism towards vaccine progress and ongoing stimulus measures kickstarting the economy crept into Wall Street. As a result, investors started shifting investments out of growth stocks and into value. This has helped lift many of the market's best value ETFs. Analysts predict an ongoing repositioning towards large-cap value ETFs.