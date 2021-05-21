newsbreak-logo
Seneca, SC

Sheriff’s Office announces seven adult victims of sex crimes

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 1 day ago

One man is now accused of committing sex crimes against seven adults, according to an announcement yesterday by Oconee Sheriff’s Office. Seneca resident Trey Jerell Frasier has been charged additionally with the sexual assault of two more victims, in warrants obtained Wednesday. By yesterday, 27-year old Frasier remained jailed, under a combined surety bond of $830 thousand dollars.

