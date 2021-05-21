newsbreak-logo
Fairfax County Public Library will lift capacity limits, but curbside pickups are here to stay

By Angela Woolsey
restonnow.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Fairfax County libraries will return to their pre-pandemic state of operations in June — with a few exceptions. Starting on June 5, standard circulation procedures will resume, including the return of fines on overdue materials and hold expirations, and visitors won’t have to navigate time or capacity limits, Fairfax County Public Library announced yesterday (Thursday).

www.restonnow.com
