$100 Disneyland sandwich ranks as one of the world’s most expensive

By Brady MacDonald
Riverside Press Enterprise
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new panini sandwich concocted in a Marvel superhero themed “food innovation science lab” restaurant that can shrink and expand meals comes with an eye-popping, super-sized $100 price tag aimed at Disneyland visitors traveling on a Tony Stark budget. The new $99.99 Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich coming to the Pym Test...

www.pe.com
