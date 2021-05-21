$100 Disneyland sandwich ranks as one of the world’s most expensive

Many people will tell you not to take your toddler to Disney World. Some people feel it’s a waste of money since the little one won’t remember the trip, while others think it’s simply too much work. In our opinion, if you want to take your toddler to experience the magic of Disney, you should go for it! Seeing their favorite characters in real life will be truly magical for these tiny Disney-goers, and while they may or may not remember it later in life, you certainly will, and these memories are ones you will treasure forever. All that said, there are some things you should know before you jump into a Disney World trip with a toddler. In this article we will discuss some of our favorite tips and tricks for ensuring you and your toddler have an awesome Disney trip you will look back on fondly.