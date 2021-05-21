newsbreak-logo
Townville man accused of meth crime

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 1 day ago

A Townville man has been arrested by Oconee sheriff’s officers in a case that originated from what’s called a controlled buy from a confidential informant working at the direction of law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, Mitchell Montrell Weston allegedly distributed between 100 and 200 grams of methamphetamine last summer in Oconee County.

wgog.com
