I'm an avid fan of African violets. When I first learned about them, I always assumed they were fussy plants that you only purchased for their lovely flowers. Once the flowers dropped, well, you just tossed them. In the past year, I learned they will flower profusely all year long when you provide them with all the appropriate conditions. What does it take to keep them alive and flowering? Houseplant expert Darryl Cheng, the author of The New Plant Parent and creator of House Plant Journal, shares his pro tips on how to keep your African violets looking great!