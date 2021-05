PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $679,744.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $552,996.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.