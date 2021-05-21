newsbreak-logo
Getting to Know Natural8 Ambassador and WSOP Champion Danny Tang

Cover picture for the articleThe poker world is eagerly anticipating the return of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) to Las Vegas later this year, perhaps none moreso than Natural8 Ambassador Danny Tang. Tang holds the distinction of being the winner of the last bracelet event at the 2019 WSOP, the last time a full live Series was held. Originally born in London, Tang won over $1.6 million in Event #90: $50,000 Final Fifty and now sits atop Hong Kong's all-time money list.

