The business case for nature

Around the world, biodiversity and ecosystem services are vanishing at an unprecedented rate and scale, with already catastrophic implications for economies and livelihoods. The air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat all rely on healthy natural ecosystems. So too does our global economy. It is estimated that US$44 trillion of global value added — corresponding to more than half of the world’s GDP — is generated in industries that depend on nature and its services.