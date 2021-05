IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Iron Mountain Wednesday. City fire and police departments were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to US-2 and Ridgeview at the Walmart traffic signal. Officials say a 38-year-old Escanaba woman was driving her SUV westbound when she turned left into the path of an eastbound SUV driven by a 54-year-old Vulcan woman.