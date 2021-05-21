Karin Erika Kemper

Global Director for the Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy Global Practice at the World Bank. Karin Kemper is a Global Director for the Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy Global Practice at the World Bank. She has served in a range of functions at the World Bank, including most recently as the Senior Regional Advisor in the Office of the Vice President of the Latin America and Caribbean Region, covering a wide range of topics from sustainable development to infrastructure and natural resources management. Earlier, she was the Director of Climate Policy and Finance and she also held management positions in environment and water resources management in South Asia and the Latin America and Caribbean Regions. An institutional economist, she has published extensively on the economics of water resources management and has led studies on natural resources and environmental management worldwide. Dr. Kemper is a German national and holds a Ph.D. in Water and Environmental Studies and a B.Sc. in International Business Administration and Economics from Linköping University in Sweden.​