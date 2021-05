Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement on legislation introduced by Representative Tom Cole related to the Supreme Court’s decision on McGirt vs. Oklahoma:. “I am encouraged by efforts to address a portion of the unprecedented challenges forged by the McGirt decision through H.R. 3091. The decision has created a checkerboard of jurisdiction threatening public safety and the state’s ability to enforce its laws. As Governor, it is my duty to seek solutions that are in the best interest of all four million Oklahomans and after carefully reviewing the legislation, I have deep concerns about the bill in its current form. My first and foremost concern as Governor is public safety and I am fully committed to working with state leaders and our federal delegation to ensure the safety of all Oklahomans.”