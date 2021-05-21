newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Stream The Tragically Hip’s surprise-released ‘Saskadelphia’

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tragically Hip surprise released Saskadelphia today. It's not an unfinished record they were working on when frontman Gord Downie lost his battle with cancer in 2017, but five unreleased tracks from 1990 which were recorded during sessions in New Orleans for their 1991 album, Road Apples, and one live song, "Montreal," recorded in 2001 that was written around the same time as the other but whose studio tapes could not be found.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gord Downie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian#New York Times#Universal Archives#The Tragically Hip#Song#Stream Saskadelphia#Guitarist Rob Baker#Frontman Gord Downie#Laughs#Sessions#Cancer#Time#Montreal#Master#Road Apples#Wow#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmetalinjection

KORN Guitarist Thinks It's Better For Band To Stop Before They're Irrelevant

At some point in a band's career, the conversation has to turn to when the band is going to stop. It sucks to think about, but a planned ending might be better than just fading in obscurity. Which is exactly what guitarist Brian “Head” Welch said might be the best route for Korn in a recent interview with Metal Hammer.
Hip Hophypefresh.co

Mega Producer Configa & DJ Views Release New ‘The Year After’ Ft. Countless Hip Hop Legends

Nationally and internationally acclaimed Mega-producer Configa for Configaration Records announces the release of his collaborative album with DJ Views titled The Year After. The 12-track project features Hip Hop legends including Speech (Arrested Development), Chino XL, Craig G, Ruste Juxx, El Da Sensei, Ras Kass, Planet Asia, Pacewon, Termanology, Dell-P, John Robinson, and that’s only naming a few!
Musicchaospin.com

Ice Nine Kills Officially Releases “Stacy’s Mom” Parody on Streaming Services

On May 9, 2020, Ice Nine Kills uploaded their version of a classic early 2000’s bop, with a twist. Now, after releasing their horror parody of Fountains of Wayne’s hit song “Stacy’s Mom,” nearly a year later Ice Nine Kills has finally released “Jason’s Mom” on music streaming services everywhere. Is Jason’s Mom still as good as it was when Ice Nine Kills released the single a year ago? Yes, the answer is a resounding yes.
MusicAmadhia

Essential Releases: Shoegaze, Hip-Hop, Garage Rock and More

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Natalie Bergman’s Mercy speaks to a particular stage of the grieving process wherein one’s existence has become so suffused with suffering that the only option for relief is turning to a higher power in a desperate plea to remove it. Bergman, also known as part of brother-sister duo Wild Belle, uses the musical framework of spiritual gospel as filtered through sun-dappled psychedelia (also a somewhat spiritual genre, for all its aesthetic goofiness) to work through the pain of losing her father and stepmother in a drunk driving accident; she learned about their deaths just as she was about to take the stage with Wild Belle—an unspeakably sad story she fearlessly recounts in the record’s tender closing track “Last Farewell.” Though the record is filled with hopeful entreaties to the power of Jesus to lift up lost souls, wrapped up twinkly 60s-tinged sounds, Mercy (which Bergman wrote, performed and mixed herself) is often at its most potent when she strips the music down to its barest essentials and her lyrics down to questions that are heartbreaking in their simplicity. On “Home at Last,” she idly strums her guitar and wonders: “What is my sin, Lord? / Where is my joy?” Though some may be put off by the record’s barefaced religiosity, for Bergman, there is no distinction between the healing ability of God and that of music. On Mercy, she puts her faith in both.
Rock MusicPosted by
Consequence

Los Campesinos! Surprise Release New EP Whole Damn Body: Stream

The 10th anniversary of Los Campesinos!’s underrated 2011 album Hello Sadness is quickly approaching later this November. However, that won’t stop the cult-favorite UK indie rockers from celebrating a little early, as they just released a new EP of songs from that era. It’s called Whole Damn Body and it’s available to stream exclusively through Bandcamp below.
Behind Viral Videosajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Tragically Hip officially joins TikTok

Think that TikTok is just a thing for kids and their pop music? Things are changing. Artists, managers, and labels have realized that TikTok is the future of music. They can no longer afford to ignore the fastest-growing social media platform in the known galaxy. The Tragically Hip may no...
Musicthisis50.com

Outlaw Muddbaby Returns To Release Anthemic & Summer-Ready Hip-Hop Single “Too Playa”

Outlaw Muddbaby releases his latest captivating single “Too Playa”, which just landed on Spotify’s release radar playlist. The hip-hop track contains every element to get listeners grooving and uplifted. “Too Playa” takes the listener on a musical journey where Outlaw Muddbaby showcases his artistic versatility infusing a nostalgic hip-hop style with a modern rap vibe. The emotion-drenched vocals and atmospheric instrumentation seamlessly work together for a must-listen record. “Too Playa” contains strong lyricism that will hook the listener, due to the relatability and captivating story-telling. The uplifting bass-heavy beat and melodic elements give the vocal a motivating, personal feeling. Muddbaby’s vocal performance radiates a powerful aura that will have all hip-hop devotees hooked. Recently featured in magazines such as Xttrawave and Hypefresh, Outlaw Muddbaby is set to take over 2021. “Too Playa” will be available on all digital streaming platforms on April 30th.
MusicA.V. Club

Transcendent hip-hop and a massive instrumental memoriam: 5 new releases we love

There’s a lot of music out there. To help you cut through all the noise, every week The A.V. Club is rounding up A-Sides, five recent releases we think are worth your time. You can listen to these and more on our Spotify playlist, and if you like what you hear, we encourage you to purchase featured artists’ music directly at the links provided below. Unless otherwise noted, all releases are now available.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Tragically Hip will perform at the Junos. Wait–what?

After a long quiet period following the death of Gord Downie, it appears that the Tragically Hip is ready to step out into the public again. First, they announced that they’ve joined TikTok. And now comes news that the four surviving members of the band will perform at the Juno Awards on June 6. Sitting in for Gord? Feist.
Musicrock947.com

The Tragically Hip dig up old songs for new album, due out tomorrow

The Tragically Hip is releasing a new album, and you won’t have to wait too long to hear it. The record is titled Saskadelphia, and will arrive tomorrow, May 21. It consists of six previously unreleased recordings from the beloved Canadian rockers: five studio tracks, and a 2000 live version of a song called “Montreal.” The studio tracks date back to the sessions for the 1991 Hip album Road Apples, back when the band thought they were going to record a double album.
Musicrcinet.ca

Tragically Hip set to return to national television at Junos in June

The iconic Canadian musical rock band The Tragically Hip are set to perform on television for the first time since the death of their lead singer, Gord Downie, almost four years ago. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today the band will be part of the...
MusicThe Oakland Press

Tragically Hip digs new tracks out of the vaults, 5 Things to Know

The Tragically Hip is back -- albeit not exactly back together. The Ontario band broke up in the wake of frontman Gord Downie's death from cancer during October of 2017, wrapping 23-year career that included 16 Canadian JUNO Awards, an Order of Canada honor and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. With a lineup that had been together for nearly its entire duration, continuing without any one member, and particularly Downie, was unfathomable to the surviving four.
MusicRegister Citizen

Suga on How BTS Stays Hungry After Conquering the World

With his biting, confessional lyrics, technique-heavy flow that can hit Busta Rhymes-like levels of emotional intensity, extensive production and songwriting credits, and indomitable work ethic, Suga is an indispensable piece of BTS’ collective artistic soul. In April, he sat in his label’s headquarters, wearing a gray knit cap, white mask, and black parka as he spoke about his battles with depression, his songwriting process, staying hungry after conquering the world, and much more.
MusicantiMUSIC

The Tragically Hip Announce New Album Of Unreleased Songs

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip will release a brand new album of previously-unreleased songs entitled "Saskadelphia" on May 21. The project by the iconic Canadian band delivers six tracks written in 1990; five were recorded in that same year during sessions for the "Road Apples" album in New Orleans, and one live track, "Montreal (Live from The Molson Centre, Montreal, Dec 7th, 2000)," written at the same time, but for which the original recording is yet to be found.
Music895thelake.ca

A New Album from the Tragically Hip Will Drop @ Midnight!

Gord Downie the lead singer of the Tragically Hip passed away in October 2017 due to Brain Cancer. The six discovered songs that will be released feature him on the vocals!. 5 of the songs were recorded at studio sessions back in the early 90’s while one song was recorded live in Montreal in 2000. According to the band, these lost tapes were to have been relocated back to Canada in 2001.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Fad’s Jimmy Doyle releasing solo LP ft. Catbite & Modern Baseball members (stream a track)

Ska's been having a big moment lately, but it's not "back" because it never left. There were plenty of great bands in between the time the third wave died down and this current movement began gaining steam, like Long Island's The Fad, whose 2007 sophomore LP Kill Punk Rock Stars is a truly essential ska-punk classic. The Fad aren't super active these days (they re-emerged in the late '10s with a new EP and a song on Bad Time Records' The Shape of Ska Punk to Come: Volume 1 comp but seem to have quieted down again), but vocalist Jimmy Doyle (also of Let Me Crazy and The Forthrights) is now set to release a solo album, Going Gray, which he made with Catbite members Tim Hildebrand (guitar) and Brittany Luna (keys, backing vocals), producer/bassist Ian Farmer (Modern Baseball and Slaughter Beach, Dog), and Lame-O Records founder/Cherry member Eric Osman on drums.
MusicEureka Times-Standard

The Brother Brothers’ ‘Calla Lily’ is blossoming

The Brother Brothers’ sophomore album, “Calla Lily” has been released via Compass Records. The new album from the duo builds where they left off with their breakout debut album, “Some People I Know.”. Adam and David Moss bring a combination of immaculate harmonies, consummate musicianship and vast depths of empathy...