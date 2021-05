Anyone who has shopped for furniture online knows it can be hard to figure out where to begin. There are dozens upon dozens of options that all seem as worthy as the next, but the reality is that not all products from any given brand are created equal. When you shop as regularly as we do, you get a knack for navigating an online furniture store such as Made.com. The 10-year-old, design-lead brand makes some of our favourite pieces for the home, from furniture to lighting to linens. Here, we’ve corralled every single piece from Made.com that our writers and editors — as well as interior designers and styling experts — have recommended on the Strategist.