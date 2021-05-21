newsbreak-logo
All That She Is: A Review of Ebony G. Patterson at Monique Meloche

By Alexandra Drexelius
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a decade ago, artist Ebony G. Patterson adhered to standard modes of portraiture, depicting her subjects either in full-length form or from the shoulders up. Despite interrupting traditions—perching her figures against highly patterned grounds with flesh often decorated or even obscured by ornamentation—she depicted unabridged subjects, their limbs and heads intact. But over time, Patterson’s practice has increasingly refused straightforward figuration. The body as a whole has been lost and her subjects are richer for it.

